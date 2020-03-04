Gemini
Miton hires sales manager from Gemini Wealth
Will join sales team on 8 June
'Flexible' ICAVs to shake up Irish distribution landscape for fund groups
Vehicles remove need for AGM
Gosling's Grouse: My holiday book selection
We are not awash with great books about the industry we work in, so any new ones are always worth a look.
Fund fees: Is 'radical' reform of cost disclosure required?
The Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) is calling on the regulator to implement "radical, structural reform" of how fund charges are disclosed to investors. But not all are in agreement. Industry figures reveal their view.
The Big Question: What are the key issues surrounding fund costs?
Have fund managers become too short term?
Short-termism can be seen across many sectors of the financial world, but are fund managers becoming too short term in their investment outlook, and how can the industry fight back against this trend?
What are your biggest performance drivers of 2012?
In the second in a two-part special, fund managers reveal the plays that have contributed to their performance since January.
In the first of a two part series, managers reveal the plays that have contributed to their performance since January.
Gemini and TwentyFour AM sever ties
Third party distributor Gemini and TwentyFour Asset Management have ended their partnership after three years.
Non-Westerners have 'spending power of a 1920s American'
Only 20% of income in the West is being spent on food, oil and electricity, compared to 80% in the ‘non Western block', according to JM Finn's Anthony Eaton.
Is political scandal threatening India's attractiveness?
Manish Sonthalia, portfolio manager of the Gemini MOSt India fund, discusses the headwinds affecting the country's investment climate and reveals the positive signs of life.