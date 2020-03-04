FundsNetwork
FundsNetwork investors look to diversify in September as geopolitical risks weigh
IA Global sector bestselling
AIC releases shareholder voting information for platform users
Consumer and adviser platforms
FundsNetwork: Global funds top seller as advisers look to diversify
US equity funds also perform well
Mixed asset funds favoured as FundsNetwork investors remain risk-averse
March sales figures revealed
Strategic bond sector tops FundsNetwork's sales charts for January
Mixed investment funds also see demand
FundsNetwork expands investment trust offering
Platform launches 12 trusts
Revealing platforms' profitability (and why it matters)
Revealing platforms' profitability (and why it matters)
FundsNetwork to offer bulk clean price switch to advisers from January
Advisers using FundsNetwork may convert clients to funds' clean share classes en masse from January 2015, the platform has said.
Clougherty: We would not cut our active fund prices to 30bps
Fidelity Worldwide Investment's John Clougherty has said the group would not price its active equity funds as low as 30bps, following news Hargreaves Lansdown has secured funds for that price on its new Wealth list.
FundsNetwork: 44% of advisers want platforms to bulk switch to clean share classes
Nearly 50% of the UK's adviser community wants platforms to carry out bulk switches to clean share classes for their clients, research from FundsNetwork has discovered.
Admin policy sees HSBC Frontier Markets dropped from Skandia
Skandia has dropped HSBC's £152m ($251m) Frontier Markets fund from its platform because of the timing of its trading days.
Standard Life and Fidelity on the offensive over Hargreaves pricing
Platform giants Standard Life and Fidelity have attacked Hargreaves Lansdown over its new pricing structure following its release yesterday.
Fidelity abandons multi-asset/platform deal after FCA ban
Fidelity is to cut the annual management charge on its range of 15 multi-asset funds for advisers investing through its FundsNetwork platform, after the Financial Conduct Authority banned a cross-subsidy deal.
FundsNetwork reviews Navigator discount deal after FCA ruling
Fidelity FundsNetwork has confirmed it is reviewing its charging structure for investors in its Navigator range who buy the funds via its own platform.
FundsNetwork steals march on rivals to list ITs this year
Fidelity FundsNetwork has become the first of the fund supermarkets to confirm it will offer investment trusts ahead of RDR.
Platforms lobby for FSA U-turn on 'unworkable' proposals
The FSA could be forced into a major U-turn on platform regulation as the UK's big three providers, with over 80% of total assets, labeled its proposals as "unworkable" in responses to the Discussion Paper.
Fidelity to close FNW funds in final MM restructure
Fidelity is set to complete the final phase of its multi-manager fund rationalisation, which will result in the closure of its FundsNetwork PortfolioManager range.