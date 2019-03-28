fund groups

Fund group CEOs lambasted by MPs over conflict of interest on pay

Investment

Fund group CEOs lambasted by MPs over conflict of interest on pay

Asset managers not doing enough to curtail excessive pay

clock 28 March 2019 •
Concentration of assets run by top managers hits record level as firms are warned about shift away from 'traditional models'

Asset Managers

Concentration of assets run by top managers hits record level as firms are warned about shift away from 'traditional models'

Top 500 firms' assets reach $93.8trn

clock 06 November 2018 •
UCITS assets to quadruple to €42trn by 2048

Regulation

UCITS assets to quadruple to €42trn by 2048

Driven by introduction of Capital Markets Union

clock 27 September 2018 •
What the rise of segregated mandates means for our industry

Industry

What the rise of segregated mandates means for our industry

Due diligence is key

clock 29 August 2018 •
Trustpilot