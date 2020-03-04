Four Capital Partners
Former Sanlam UK CEO departs
Leaves after 12 years
FOUR founder: UCITS V rules 'address problem that doesn't exist'
UCITS V rules ‘address problem that doesn’t exist’
FOUR Capital to launch US fund for new hire
FOUR Capital is to launch a US Dividend Income fund for new hire Adour Sarkissian this December.
Sanlam restructures fund research process after Surguy exit
Sanlam International Investment has taken over fund research and selection from SPI following the departure of Paul Surguy earlier this month.
Has investor complacency reached a trough?
Growth expectations are so low investors have been engaging in worryingly risky behaviour - but the recent market shake-out could mean the end of complacency, explains FOUR Capital's Chris Rodgers.
ING US equity income specialist joins FOUR Capital
FOUR Capital Partners is to expand its fund range with the launch of a US mandate run by new hire, and ex-ING manager, Adour Sarkissian.
Sanlam takes controlling stake in FOUR Capital
Sanlam International Investments is to significantly increase its stake in boutique FOUR Capital in order to work more closely with the business.
Hardy exits FOUR Capital Partners after less than a year
UK equities manager Philip Hardy has left FOUR Capital Partners after less than a year.
UK managers shun Tesco despite relief rally
Tesco's share price rise this morning has failed to tempt UK equity managers to buy in to the troubled retailer, with leading investors continuing to avoid the stock and the wider sector.
Where are we in the current UK cycle?
SEI hands £166m UK equity mandate to Four Capital Partners
SEI has handed a £166m UK equity mandate to Four Capital Partners followings its appointment of Philip Hardy.
Where will the best returns be found in 2014?
Pinggera drops emerging markets exposure after losses in 2013
Four Capital Partners' Mike Pinggera has removed positions in emerging markets, BRICs and Asia ex. Japan from his Multi-Strategy fund after recent losses.
Why 'Goldilocks' markets are alive and well
FOUR tests water with European long/short fund for Fuschillo
FOUR Capital Partners has soft-launched a European equity long/short fund after Sanlam provided seed capital for the portfolio.
How safe are defensive stocks?
FOUR's Pinggera ploughs cash pile into UK and US markets
Multi-asset manager Mike Pinggera has moved to reinvest half of the 65% cash pile in his new fund, after fears over a pull-back in equities saw him switch in to the "cheapest and most effective hedge" in July.
Is the tide turning for EU equities?
The Big Question: Are you buying back into peripheral Europe?
The Big Question: What is your contrarian trade for this year?
FOUR to launch long/short multi-asset fund for Pinggera
FOUR Capital Partners is launching a retail long/short fund for former Insight and Credit Suisse manager Michael Pinggera, who joined the boutique in October.
Why the worst of the crisis has passed
Pinggera joins FOUR Capital to launch multi-strategy arm
Former Insight manager Michael Pinggera has joined FOUR Capital Partners to spearhead the boutique's first foray into the multi-asset space.
FOUR Capital targets 8% real return with global equity offering
FOUR Capital Partners is to expand its product range with the launch of a low volatility global equity fund this September.