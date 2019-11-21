First Trust Global Portfolios

First Trust launches factor-based fixed income ETF

ETFs

First Trust launches factor-based fixed income ETF

Focus on income generation and capital growth

clock 21 November 2019 •
First Trust Global Portfolios launches cloud computing ETF

ETFs

First Trust Global Portfolios launches cloud computing ETF

TER 0.6%

clock 11 February 2019 •
First Trust Global launches internet ETF

ETFs

First Trust Global launches internet ETF

TER of 0.55%

clock 21 June 2018 •
First Trust Global Portfolios launches blockchain ETF

ETFs

First Trust Global Portfolios launches blockchain ETF

Increased use of the 'digital ledger'

clock 12 April 2018 •
First Trust unveils sterling- and euro-hedged share classes for FactorFX ETF

ETFs

First Trust unveils sterling- and euro-hedged share classes for FactorFX ETF

TER of 0.75%

clock 05 December 2017 •
First Trust's CEO: Ratings agencies should put ETFs on equal footing with active funds

ETFs

First Trust's CEO: Ratings agencies should put ETFs on equal footing with active funds

Demand from DFMs and advisers

clock 04 October 2017 •
Trustpilot