Fidelity Global Special Situations Fund

Value - the bad, the good and the exceptional
Industry Voice: As the growth vs value debate rumbles on and markets become increasingly polarised, Jeremy Podger outlines the importance of taking a more pragmatic and balanced view. He discusses value traps - and opportunities - and reveals how this...

  • Funds
How can investors identify 'real' value stocks?
Partner Insight: Wright illustrates how the Fidelity Special Situations fund works in practice by referencing the fund's significant investment in Irish housebuilder Cairn Homes, which is focused on building homes in Dublin and its surrounding suburbs....

Japan's equity market breaks higher
PARTNER INSIGHT: Japanese equity valuations remain attractively valued relative to the rest of the world. As shareholder friendly reform gathers pace, where are the opportunities for active managers in Japan over 2018?

Don't wait for good news to buy UK equities
Industry Voice: As a contrarian, the unrelenting negativity that investors are demonstrating towards UK equities is making me feel more and more positive on their prospects for 2019. It might be counterintuitive to think that the UK market could be among...

  • Funds