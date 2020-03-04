fidelity fundsnetwork
'Ensuring healthy competition in the sector': Industry welcomes FCA's Platform Market study
Consultation paper published today
FundsNetwork investors look to diversify in September as geopolitical risks weigh
IA Global sector bestselling
FundsNetwork appoints new platform boss
Assumes role in January
FundsNetwork boss Pat Shea to retire
Re-platforming project is ongoing
Corporate bonds leapfrog Global sector in July - FundsNetwork
Mixed asset edges up sales chart
Platform sales plummet in Q3 despite Brexit market boost
Latest Fundscape Platform Report
Dymott to exit Fidelity after 16 years
Leaving role within few months
FundsNetwork expands investment trust offering
Platform launches 12 trusts
Fidelity plans ETF range after BlackRock product head hire
Team led by Nick King
Could abolishing daily liquidity for open-ended funds really be a viable option?
Firms cite lack of client demand
FundsNetwork broadens investment trust and ETP range
FundsNetwork will offer a wider range of the most popular investment trusts and exchange traded products on the platform from early December.
Momentum bolsters UK presence with business development hires
Pair join from Fidelity and MetLife
What were the top ten bestselling pension funds in June?
Fidelity calls for 'PNAV' to become key passive comparison metric
Fidelity has proposed an overhaul of conventional methods of comparing tracker funds' performance, saying simply looking at tracking errors can produce 'illusory' results.
Platform flows hit record highs in Q4 ahead of pensions freedoms
Platform inflows reached record highs in the fourth quarter of 2014 as upcoming pension freedoms and demand for income boosted inflows, according to Fundscape.
Update: FundsNetwork signals IT push by offering Woodford trust
Fidelity FundsNetwork is to make Neil Woodford's Patient Capital trust the first externally-managed IT available on the platform, in what it says is a "clear intention" of more to come.
Fidelity's Clougherty: We will be a force to be reckoned with in the passive fund space
Fidelity's move into passive funds
Fidelity overhauls Khan and Spreadbury's Global High Yield fund
Fidelity Worldwide Investment has overhauled the remit of Peter Khan and Ian Spreadbury's Global High Yield fund in order to diversify away from the US and increase exposure to emerging markets.
FundsNetwork: Number of UK platforms will halve in next decade
Investors will find their choice of platforms has halved in as little as ten years' time, according to FundsNetwork advisory services head Jon Everill.
Industry must get to grips with share class conversion
When the FSA first announced its RDR in June 2006, its aim was simple: to ensure consumers knew exactly what they were paying for their funds, platforms, and advice.
Platforms come under fire over share class conversion
Platforms are racing to update their conversion programmes as advisers complain about hefty charges when switching clients into clean share classes.
Fidelity undercuts competitors as it expands low-cost passive range
Fidelity Worldwide Investment has moved to put pressure on rivals in the passive space with the launch of four low-cost index funds.
Fidelity warns over cash rebate ban loophole
Platforms attempting to dodge the cash rebate ban by paying consumers units in a cash fund would be acting in an 'incredibly foolish' manner and going against the spirit of the rules, Fidelity has warned.
Fidelity makes 'price parity' promise on rival D2C fund deals
Fidelity's Personal Investing platform has moved to minimise the impact of D2C super clean fund deals on the end-investor by offering to refund the difference when funds are available more cheaply elsewhere.