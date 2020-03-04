FCA Asset Management Study
FCA has 'no immediate plans' to deal with pre-RDR trail commission
Opened consultation on issue last June
Editor's View: Fund groups must get their houses in order as FCA fires warning shot on closet trackers
Asset managers pay out £34m in compensation
Asset managers pay out £34m compensation after FCA action on 'closet trackers'; Provider faces enforcement action
Follows criticism in Asset Management Market Study
FCA to unveil policy statement on asset management remedies this month
Following asset management market study
Gina Miller plans to sue FCA over MiFID II leniency on asset managers
Creating an 'anti-competitive market'
PIMCO's Dawson and Blute: We see asset management M&A as a chance to bring talent to PIMCO
M&A increasing industry trend
ESMA prepares stance on money market fund regulation
Regulators outline priorities for coming year
Orbis UK head: Fidelity fees move is step in right direction
Time to raise quality of debate
NCI: Boutiques must use 'shared technology' to compete against passives
Rising regulatory cost environment
The Adviser Centre's Toogood: Fund groups know the writing is on the wall
Facing numerous industry pressures
Fundhouse reveals fund selection track record to demonstrate added value
67% of Tier 1 funds outperformed
Multifonds' CEO Hale: Asset management industry in 'digital ice age'
FCA study could result in 'unexpected consequences'
Rathbones reports strong H1 but warns of regulatory impact to future profits
Research costs to be taken by business
IW podcast with City Hive's Shah: The drum we are banging to improve female representation in investment
Ahead of awards later this year
Two thirds of asset managers expect profitability to fall within 12 months
Regulatory burden 'insurmountable'
Industry faces £28m-a-year bill to cover FCA's proposed 'remedies'
One-off costs of £6.7m
Asset managers' shares hit by FCA report
HL down 3.14%
FCA's Asset Management Final Report: Top ten takeaways for the retail industry
The key points from this morning's release
FCA's Bailey: We expect to see active fees come down
Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said he expects to see improved competition within the asset management industry as a result of the regulator's package of 'remedies', which will ultimately lead to lower management...
Editor's View: The FCA's not-so-final Final Report
Package of measures
FCA reveals asset management 'remedies': Supports 'all-in fee' including transaction charge estimate but further work needed
Final Report of the Asset Management Market Study
Fund groups step up lobbying of FCA ahead of Final Report
To be released on 28 June
Fitz: UK All Companies funds could see OCFs increase by 0.25% under 'all-in' fee rules
FCA Final Report due 28 June