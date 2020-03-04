F&C Thames River

Five of the Best: Alternative sources of income
The search for income has become increasingly difficult in a world of slashed dividends and low interest rates. However, Gary Potter, co-manager of the Thames River multi-manager range, has been looking for alternative sources of income less correlated...

F&C chief Grisay steps down

Alain Grisay is to step down as F&C Asset Management's CEO next year, with Edward Bramson taking over his responsibilities in the role of executive chairman.

F&C sees net inflow but faces £10m legal bill
F&C Asset Management saw net flows into its products turn positive in the first six months of the year, but faced a £10m payout for a lost legal dispute with the founders of its fund of hedge funds arm.

