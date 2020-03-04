F&C Thames River
Fund groups have closed dollar denominated funds today as New York was declared a major disaster area following the devastating impact of Hurricane Sandy.
F&C AUM falls in Q3 as Bramson continues D2C push
F&C Asset Management has reported a drop in AUM between the second and third quarters as it continues to see outflows from its wholesales arm and Thames River.
Warren exits F&C Thames River
Thames River investment director Mike Warren has left the firm, Investment Week understands.
F&C cuts fees on Potter and Burdett's Lifestyle range
F&C Investments has moved to cut the annual management charge (AMC) across its £385m Lifestyle range, run by co-heads of multi-manager Gary Potter and Rob Burdett.
Thames River moves to close Kinsey-Quick's hedge fund
Thames River is set to close Ken Kinsey-Quick's £54m Multi Hedge fund, returning the cash to shareholders next month.
Charlie Porter: Why I stepped down from F&C role
F&C's outgoing head of funds and investment trusts Charlie Porter has praised former activist investor and now group chairman Edward Bramson's strategic plan for the asset manager.
Have these two funds achieved the 'Holy Grail' of investing?
Over the past three years just two out of 1,237 funds in the IMA universe have delivered the perfect blend of top of the sector 3-year returns with bottom of the sector 3-year volatility, according to research from Thames River multi-manager heads Rob...
Charles joins Old Mutual Wealth Management as COO
Thames River Capital's Jeremy Charles has joined Old Mutual Wealth Management as chief operating officer.
Are 'risky' UK small caps set to outperform?
F&C shares fall as AUM declines
F&C Asset Management was one of the biggest losers in the FTSE 250 today after the group revealed a spike in outflows in 2011 and a dip in profits.
Thames River duo reveal best and worst funds over Q4
Thames River multi-manager duo Gary Potter and Rob Burdett have revealed the best and worst funds and sectors during the last quarter of the year, with absolute returns funds coming under fire once more.
Revealed: Multi-managers' favourite funds of 2011
Small vs large: Which funds did better post-Lehmans?
Small funds often outperform their larger peers, according to research from Thames River multi-manager heads Rob Burdett and Gary Potter.
Five of the Best: Alternative sources of income
The search for income has become increasingly difficult in a world of slashed dividends and low interest rates. However, Gary Potter, co-manager of the Thames River multi-manager range, has been looking for alternative sources of income less correlated...
F&C chief Grisay steps down
Alain Grisay is to step down as F&C Asset Management's CEO next year, with Edward Bramson taking over his responsibilities in the role of executive chairman.
Anand to exit F&C
F&C's European manager Paras Anand is set to exit the firm at the end of the year.
F&C promotes Mann to EMD head as rival poaches Williamson
F&C Investments has appointed a new head of emerging market debt following the departure of Helene Williamson to First State.
Scott: Stockpile equities if they fall a further 5%
F&C's Ted Scott said if UK equities dive a further 5% they will be worth stockpiling, despite the risk of a double-dip recession.
F&C sees net inflow but faces £10m legal bill
F&C Asset Management saw net flows into its products turn positive in the first six months of the year, but faced a £10m payout for a lost legal dispute with the founders of its fund of hedge funds arm.
Thames River closes offshore Global Boutiques fund
Thames River has closed the offshore version of its $3.5m Global Boutiques fund, domiciled in Dublin.
Cautious Managed retains top spot on Cofunds
The Cautious Managed sector remains at the top of the leaderboard on the Cofunds platform, taking 32% of net sales in June.
Latest offering from F&C to short China
F&C Thames River's Kristof Bulkai is set to implement a number of short positions in China when his GEM Absolute Return fund launches on 22 June.