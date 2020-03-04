execution-only
Compeer: Wealth management assets surpass £1trn in Q2
Total revenues up 2.4%
Alliance Trust Savings to buy Brewin Dolphin's Stocktrade for £14m
Alliance Trust Savings (ATS) has agreed to acquire Brewin Dolphin's execution-only Stocktrade business in a bid to accelerate its growth.
FCA tweaks guidance on what constitutes 'advice'
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set out its final definitions of regulated advice and personal recommendations in retail investment, in a move it hopes will help firms develop 'low cost' distribution models with confidence.
Advisers eye execution-only offerings despite FCA scrutiny
Half of advisers have considering launching an execution-only proposition following the introduction of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR), according to a recent poll, despite regulatory scrutiny of the market.
Execution-only profits outgrow wealth management - study
Execution-only (EO) businesses such as Hargreaves Lansdown have achieved much higher profit growth over the past five years than peers solely operating in the wealth management and private bank space, a study has revealed.
Non-advised platforms growing assets by 71% a year
Non-advised platform assets under administration will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 71% between 2011 and 2014, according to figures from Deloitte.