Europe Special: Can investors see beyond political headwinds?
Investors are getting increasingly jittery about Europe. Political risk is ratcheting up as elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany over the coming months have the potential to threaten the very existence of the European Union and cause ructions...

John Redwood: Why France matters
John Redwood, chief global strategist at Charles Stanley, comments on the upcoming French presidential election and the potential implications for Europe.