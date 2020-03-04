Europe Special
Managers warn unwinding European QE could burst 'the mother of all bubbles'
Inflation has overshot ECB target of 2%
Invesco Perpetual's Butcher: Too early to call the end of EU
Volatility in elections year
Henderson's Bennett: Now is the time to own the uncomfortable stuff in Europe
Introduced banks theme
Why Europe's quality growth companies are set to defy consensus
Seen no corporate earnings growth since 2011
Vanguard's Cowell: Three key passive trends for Europe
European passives attracted €40bn last year
Contrarian Investor: Should we fear 'un cauchemar'?
Marine Le Pen could win French election
Europe Special: Can investors see beyond political headwinds?
Investors are getting increasingly jittery about Europe. Political risk is ratcheting up as elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany over the coming months have the potential to threaten the very existence of the European Union and cause ructions...
European politics: A distraction or disaster for markets?
Le Pen the biggest headwind
Could the best be yet to come for Russia's stockmarket?
Improving geopolitics and falling inflation positive drivers
Managers To Watch: Montanaro's Cooke on how to enjoy fund management in the good times - and bad
'Best job in the world'
Has an inflection point been reached for European financials?
Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities fund, discusses the drivers behind the recent turnaround for the European financials sector and whether the rally has further to run.
Quick-fire interview with Crux's James Milne: Where we are finding opportunities in Europe
Runs two funds with Richard Pease
How are European investment trusts holding up in face of political headwinds?
Election impact on European trusts
Can a rising tide lift all European stocks?
Optimism on the corporate earnings outlook in Europe for 2017 has become more consensual than contrarian recently, and with good justification.
Square Mile's Broomer: How a common currency threatens the future of Europe
Jason Broomer, head of investment at Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research, asks what can be done to stop the euro from driving the European Union towards breaking point.
John Redwood: Why France matters
John Redwood, chief global strategist at Charles Stanley, comments on the upcoming French presidential election and the potential implications for Europe.