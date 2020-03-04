ETF/ETC

Is it the product or the person?

The ETF market is the latest segment of the industry to ask itself this question. It is a path which in the last decade has been trodden by the structured investments and split capital investment trust sectors.

Consolidate to accumulate

The predictions of consolidation within the asset management industry come and go with the economic cycles and stock market volatility.

State Street opens ETF range to UK market
State Street opens ETF range to UK market

SPDR ETFs, the exchange traded funds (ETF) platform of State Street Global Advisors (SSgA), has listed a range of physically-backed equity and fixed income ETFs on the London Stock Exchange.

Redwood: Keeping things simple
Redwood: Keeping things simple

Regulators have rightly been puzzling over what could go wrong from here. They are spoilt for choice, as they seek to distinguish between the risks that can be well managed, and the risks that might in bad circumstances bring the system down again.

State Street to enter UK ETF market in Q3
State Street to enter UK ETF market in Q3

State Street Global Advisors is launching its inaugural UK range of ETFs within the next quarter, as part of plans to launch more than 50 index-tracking funds in the next two years.

Smith vs ETFs: The feud continues
Smith vs ETFs: The feud continues

Carrying on from last week's debate, Fundsmith founder Terry Smith and SCM Private's Alan Miller continue to fight their corners in the ETF arena

Are ETFs the next CDOs?
Are ETFs the next CDOs?

Regulators are comparing ETFs with collateralised debt obligations, but do the two seemingly different products share any common ground? Helen Fowler reports.

iShares launches physical ETC range
iShares launches physical ETC range

iShares has unveiled its inaugural range of precious metals ETCs on the London Stock Exchange, offering UK investors exposure to the performance of physical commodities.

Global trusts need to innovate to survive

Global Investment Trusts must continue to adapt by cutting costs or becoming more specialist as the cheaper alternatives market comes to the fore, leading managers have said.