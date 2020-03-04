ETF/ETC
BlackRock has called on the European markets authority to improve the way exchange-traded products are labelled, including identifying synthetics, and increase transparency over conflicts of interest.
The ETF market is the latest segment of the industry to ask itself this question. It is a path which in the last decade has been trodden by the structured investments and split capital investment trust sectors.
It is funny how fear becomes infectious and eventually clouds rational people's judgement.
Group's meticulous macro research process brings half decade of outperformance for RADAR offering, which gives access to pool of over 750 researchers
The predictions of consolidation within the asset management industry come and go with the economic cycles and stock market volatility.
SPDR ETFs, the exchange traded funds (ETF) platform of State Street Global Advisors (SSgA), has listed a range of physically-backed equity and fixed income ETFs on the London Stock Exchange.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has proposed wide ranging reforms and a tightening of the rules around how exchange traded funds (ETFs) operate in Europe.
Regulators have rightly been puzzling over what could go wrong from here. They are spoilt for choice, as they seek to distinguish between the risks that can be well managed, and the risks that might in bad circumstances bring the system down again.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched a high level review of the potential dangers posed by ETFs, weeks after the FSA and Bank of England expressed their own concerns.
State Street Global Advisors is launching its inaugural UK range of ETFs within the next quarter, as part of plans to launch more than 50 index-tracking funds in the next two years.
Carrying on from last week's debate, Fundsmith founder Terry Smith and SCM Private's Alan Miller continue to fight their corners in the ETF arena
Regulators are comparing ETFs with collateralised debt obligations, but do the two seemingly different products share any common ground? Helen Fowler reports.
After a volatile few weeks for silver, Maria Merricks examines what the future holds for the precious metal.
PIMCO has put forward a SEC filing for the launch of an exchange traded version of Bill Gross' Total Return fund, the world's largest bond fund, CNBC has reported.
The recent Financial Stability Board (FSB) report on exchange traded funds will have left many industry leaders in the unit and investment trust space quietly purring with delight.
iShares has unveiled its inaugural range of precious metals ETCs on the London Stock Exchange, offering UK investors exposure to the performance of physical commodities.
Global Investment Trusts must continue to adapt by cutting costs or becoming more specialist as the cheaper alternatives market comes to the fore, leading managers have said.
Hasley Investment Management and Way Group are set to launch a fund of ETFs in association with Cass Business School of London.