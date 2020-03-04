Equitable Life
Equitable Life scheme payouts approach £1bn
The government's Equitable Life Payments Scheme (ELPS) has now issued over £990.5m worth of payments.
Equitable Life redress scheme costs Treasury £2.6m in three months
The Treasury has spent more than £2.6m administering the Equitable Life payments scheme (ELPS) in the three months to November, government figures have shown.
Government extends Equitable Life payments scheme
The government has extended a payment scheme for Equitable Life policy holders to mid-2015 and is due to launch an advertising campaign to encourage more policyholders to come forward.
Treasury to promote Equitable compensation after damning criticism
The Treasury is to launch an advertising campaign promoting the Equitable Life compensation scheme after a damning report said its performance had been "unacceptably poor".
BlackRock signs investment deal with Eq Life
Equitable Life has appointed BlackRock to provide investment and risk management services for its 400,000 policyholders and group scheme members.
Taking charge
As faith in traditional pension schemes wanes, more and more people are turning to ‘real' Sipps to take charge of their pensions