Electra Private Equity is a British-based investment trust specialising in private equity. The company was founded by Michael Stoddart in 1976 as Electra Investment Trust and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Electra's objective is to achieve a rate of return on equity of between 10-15% per year over the long term by investing in a portfolio of private equity assets.
Among the firm's notable investments are Hotter Shoes, TGI Fridays and PhotoBox Group.
