Electra
Update: Buxton sides with Barclays in fight against activist attack - Reports
Bank under attack from Edward Bramson
Investment trust round-up: the biggest stories of the closed-ended sector in 2018
It has been a busy year for the closed-ended sector having celebrated its 150th anniversary and seeing the largest number of IPOs in over a decade. Check out our gallery showcasing the biggest investment trust stories of 2018.
Update: Electra investment trust to be wound up
Outcome of third stage of strategic review
IW Podcast: JPMAM's Crinage on the changing profile of investment trust shareholders
Investment trust round-up
Electra to change name and investment policy after second phase of strategic review
Paying out special dividend
Trust analysts have 'little confidence' in Electra despite strong results
Say Electra faces 12 months of uncertainty
Update: Electra completes £92m tender offer, sees NAV increase
Announced as cash levels rose to £650m
Which investment trusts have seen the biggest ratings changes in Q3?
Latest report from QuotedData
Update: Analysts react to Electra's 'disappointing' migration to corporate structure
Strategic review kicked off in May
Premier Asset Management plans £200m float - report
Testing appetite for a listing
Former Electra Private Equity chairman departs board
Latest in series of board departures
Electra non-exec steps down from board as shake-up continues
Another departure from trust's board
Electra saga condemned as 'sad episode in investment trust history'
Analysts have hit out at last week's decision by the board of the £1.7bn Electra Private Equity investment company to terminate its contract with investment manager Electra Partners after four decades, warning the announcement has exacerbated an already...
Electra Partners loses management contract; Bramson made interim CEO
Ex-Aviva Investors Lis appointed to board
Electra reports strong half-year returns as it kicks off strategic review
Interim dividend of 44p per share
Electra Private Equity appoints new chairman
Following resignation of Roger Yates
Electra launches strategic review for first time in decade
Follows shareholder demand
Electra sees another board departure after Bramson appointment
Board member Cullinan resigns
Bramson wins Electra battle to secure board place; Chairman resigns
Shareholders in Electra Private Equity have voted to elect activist investor Edward Bramson onto the board, after a public debate over the future of the trust.
Electra unveils strong results ahead of Bramson showdown
Share price total return up 25%
Bramson renews Electra attack
Activist pursuing board appointments
25 not out: The UK's longest-serving trust managers
Figures from the AIC show that 45% of investment trusts have now had the same manager for at least a decade, with a select few having been in charge for a quarter century.
Alliance Trust private investors pose problem for Elliott hopes
Alliance Trust may find inertia its most powerful weapon in the attempt to fight off Elliott Advisors' proposals for change at the company.