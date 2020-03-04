Election 2015
UK small cap trusts surge as election fears subside
UK Smaller Companies trusts were among the best performers last month, after the political uncertainty of the general election subsided.
Sterling dips as UK GDP revision misses expectations
Sterling has pulled back against the dollar after a second estimate of Q1 UK GDP growth failed to produce the upwards revision expected by economists.
Funds to ride a post-election bank rally
Bank shares were clear winners in the days following the Conservatives' shock election win, and fund managers predict they have further to run. Investment Week lists funds positioned for a further rally in bank shares.
Gosling's Grouse: Now let's debate the issues
Ros Altmann appointed pensions minister
Ros Altmann has been named as the next pensions minister, replacing Steve Webb.
Bracing for a Brexit? Six wealth managers' post-election analysis
Investors cheered last week's election result, but an EU referendum and SNP agitators could have major implications for markets this year. Six wealth managers analyse the possible impact.
'Brexit and Scoxit will now become chief concerns' - Industry reacts to election
Markets have responded positively to news of a Conservative election win, but uncertainty over Britain's membership of the EU and Scotland's future are storm clouds on the horizon, according to economists and fund managers.
Timeline: Steve Webb's five years as pensions minister
We look back at Steve Webb's achievements since 2010
Wish list: What the investment industry wants from the new government
Could a new government set its sights on asset allocation?
Should wealth managers and providers fear a Brexit?
Conservatives promise law to prevent tax rises before 2020
The Conservatives will introduce a law that will guarantee no rises in income tax rates, VAT or national insurance before 2020, the party is to announce.
Three reasons to 'put capital preservation above greed'
What did you miss? All the highlights from the 2015 election
Election fears drive UK trust discounts to 12-month highs
Investors' unease over the general election has been blamed for discounts on several UK equity investment trusts reaching their widest point in 12 months.
How to play the election: Wealth managers' strategies revealed
With less than four weeks to go until the general election, wealth managers and strategists give their view on how investors should be positioned.
Labour pledges to close 'non-dom' tax loophole
Labour will close the 'non-dom' tax loophole should it come to power in May, party leader Ed Miliband is set to announce later today.
Election alarm: Which outcome would be best for investors?
The stakes are high as the 2015 UK general election draws near. Labour's interventionist approach and the prospect of a referendum on EU membership are both causing concern, but which 7 May outcome would be best for investors?
What impact would a 'Brexit' from the EU have on financial services?
The Investment Week Podcast Episode 3: Budget Special
Why do UK fund buyers limit direct exposure to their domestic market?
Ardevora's Lang: The UK equity threats that matter (and those that don't)
Ardevora co-founder and partner Jeremy Lang addresses five of the biggest concerns facing UK equity investors in current markets.
Woolnough: ECB may cut rates further and buy corporate debt
The European Central Bank may be forced to buy investment grade corporate debt in an expansion of its QE programme, according to M&G fixed income manager Richard Woolnough.
Investors fear double election will prolong UK political risk
The possibility of two separate general elections in the UK this year is causing concern for fund managers, who say it could lead to prolonged turmoil for equities and sterling in 2015.