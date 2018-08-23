EEA

Government warns UK fund groups will lose passporting rights unless EU takes action

Regulation

Government warns UK fund groups will lose passporting rights unless EU takes action

Asset management 'delegation model will continue' post-Brexit

clock 23 August 2018 •
Brexit transition deal was 'a timely one-year anniversary gift' but longer-term concerns remain for the City

UK

Brexit transition deal was 'a timely one-year anniversary gift' but longer-term concerns remain for the City

Report predicts market consequences of hard Brexit

clock 27 March 2018 •
Trustpilot