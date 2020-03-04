Edinburgh Partners
An active year for trust boards
Woodford drama proves independent oversight is necessary
Baillie Gifford to take over European IT from Edinburgh Partners
The board of the European Investment Trust (EIT) will part ways with incumbent investment manager Edinburgh Partners citing performance concerns, as Baillie Gifford is named successor.
Franklin Templeton acquires Sandy Nairn's Edinburgh Partners
Nairn returning to Franklin Templeton
A new paradigm: Fund managers give their outlooks for a 'challenging' 2017
From tackling 'Trump-enomics' and a rise in inflation, to ditching bond proxies and anticipating further political uncertainty, managers from Investment Week's November Funds to Watch conference share their views on how they are adjusting their strategies...