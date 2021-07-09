Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Local Income Fund

Fund Manager of the Year Awards Finalist interview: Q&A with Matthew Murphy of Eaton Vance

clock 09 July 2021 • 5 min read
Coupland Cardiff launches India fund backing domestic growth

clock 11 October 2018 •
Taking an unconstrained approach to EM debt

PARTNER INSIGHT: Matt Murphy, Institutional Portfolio Manager at Eaton Vance, says the primary source of risk in emerging-market debt is benchmark construction

clock 07 June 2018 •
Emerging market local debt starts from an attractive valuation

PARTNER INSIGHT: Matt Murphy, Institutional Portfolio Manager at Eaton Vance, says no other asset class in the capital markets has such an attractive starting point

clock 29 May 2018 •
Allocating to emerging-market debt: opportunities and pitfalls

PARTNER INSIGHT: Matt Murphy, Institutional Portfolio Manager at Eaton Vance, explains why an unconstrained EM debt mandate has the potential to generate greater alpha than is possible in a benchmark.

clock 20 May 2018 •
