Embracing the chaos: Will disruption, dynamics and digital trends dominate 2021?

Managers' top ten trends for the year revealed

clock 12 January 2021 •
The challenge of protecting portfolios amid high correlations

Funds

Partner Insight: Columbia Threadneedle Investments' Toby Nangle, manager of the Threadneedle Dynamic Real Return Fund, reveals where he is seeing the best investment opportunities amid market re-ratings

clock 06 November 2018 •
CTI's Nangle: 'It is hard to see how the trajectory of trade distortions will affect the market ratings; that is worrying'

Funds

Partner Insight: Columbia Threadneedle Investments' Toby Nangle, manager of the Threadneedle Dynamic Real Return Fund, explores how to price assets given negative investor sentiment

clock 30 October 2018 •
Why the traditional approach of combining bonds and equities is not the best way to improve risk-adjusted returns

Funds

Partner Insight: The way in which bonds have been so successfully combined with equities in the past 35 years has been contingent on them delivering high returns in periods of equity market stress. Yet in half of the 20-year periods over the past 120...

clock 23 October 2018 •
The traditional approach of combining bonds and equities in a portfolio is not necessarily the best way to improve risk-adjusted returns

Funds

Partner Insight: Over the past five years, global markets have performed well in the shadow of significant event risk, from the Chinese banking liquidity crisis of 2013 to the volatility caused by the threat of a global trade war (amongst other issues)...

clock 18 October 2018 •
Active and index-unconstrained management: How Columbia Threadneedle capture value in multi-asset

Partner Insight

Toby Nangle, EMEA Head of Multi-Asset at Columbia Threadneedle, believes that proper portfolio diversification, along with an absolute return solution which lasts through the retirement cycle, is key to managing today’s episodically volatile market

clock 27 September 2017 •
