Global markets braced for fresh hit as Iran sanctions lifted
Three ways to make the most of EM equities in 2014
Emerging markets have endured a torrid time this year as investors focused on resurgent developed economies such as the US, but with growth likely to struggle again next year, one manager has highlighted three core strategies investors should follow if...
Vecht - Uncorrelated Middle East offers diversification
Dubai World makes deal with creditors
Dubai World has come to a provisional agreement with its lenders to restructure its $23.5bn (£16.4bn) of debt.
Investec's Africa & Middle East fund delivers in spite of Dubai headwinds
Investec Africa & Middle East manager Roelof Horne remains positive on prospects in the developing regions despite expecting the fallout from Dubai debt exposures to continue through 2010.
Dubai World secures state bail-out
The Dubai Government is to provide $9.5bn (£6.4bn) in funding to help its Dubai World investment vehicle to restructure its debt.
Adjusting to 'new normal' likely to be key focus of 2010
The past two years have been, from a variety of perspectives, one of the most challenging periods in financial history.
Emerging into 2010
After a memorable 2009, when emerging markets rose like a phoenix from the ashes of the economic downturn, Templeton's Mark Mobius forecasts the year ahead for the sector and the opportunities that can be found in the Chinese year of the tiger
System cannot afford another failure, so where are we now?
As we leave behind what was possibly the most dramatic year on record for the financial markets, what should be the take-outs for 2010?
Investing in a changing world
With the northern hemisphere still reeling from the effects of the recession, attentions are heading south as now more than ever investors need to adapt a broader perspective to their investments
Dubai bailout boosts early FTSE
London markets have advanced strongly this morning on news Abu Dhabi is to bailout heavily indebted neighbour Dubai.
Drew sees unrated debt as key to better performance in corporate bonds sector
Thames River manager believes while fever pitch within peer group may be over, an elongated credit cycle means plenty of opportunities remain
The grounding of the Dubai butterfly
With luck, and some global co-ordination, Dubai will be able to recover from the fallout of the past few weeks
Dubai crisis adds to scepticism over government bodies: Brain
The Dubai World crisis could be the first in a series of credit crunch 'aftershocks' that change how investors view quasi-government bodies, warns Paul Brain.
FTSE subdued in face of Dubai concerns
London investors are still wary after last week's request by Dubai World for a six-month standstill on debt repayments raised concerns about possible default.
Dubai debt crisis a 'reality check' - managers
Fund managers have sought to downplay the potential fallout from the Dubai debt crisis on both their holdings and the global economic recovery.
A recent survey by HSBC Bank International of the expatriate community reveals that, despite the current turmoil in the financial system, there exist plenty of opportunities for IFAs in the expat market