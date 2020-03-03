Dubai

Three ways to make the most of EM equities in 2014
Three ways to make the most of EM equities in 2014

Emerging markets have endured a torrid time this year as investors focused on resurgent developed economies such as the US, but with growth likely to struggle again next year, one manager has highlighted three core strategies investors should follow if...

Emerging into 2010

After a memorable 2009, when emerging markets rose like a phoenix from the ashes of the economic downturn, Templeton's Mark Mobius forecasts the year ahead for the sector and the opportunities that can be found in the Chinese year of the tiger

Investing in a changing world

With the northern hemisphere still reeling from the effects of the recession, attentions are heading south as now more than ever investors need to adapt a broader perspective to their investments

Expat Economics

A recent survey by HSBC Bank International of the expatriate community reveals that, despite the current turmoil in the financial system, there exist plenty of opportunities for IFAs in the expat market