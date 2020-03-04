distribution funds
Update: Marwood departs AXA IM to join RLAM
No assigned fund as yet
Invesco Perpetual launches Global Distribution fund for Causer and Read
Invesco Perpetual has launched a Global Distribution fund for co-heads of fixed interest Paul Causer and Paul Read (pictured).
LGIM asset allocation head North exits
David North, head of asset allocation and head of global high yield bonds at Legal & General IM, is to leave the group after 12 years.
Investec hands Mundy's Managed Distribution to Stopford & King
Investec's Alastair Mundy has stepped down from his role as manager of the Investec Managed Distribution fund, handing the portfolio to John Stopford and Max King.
Equities the target as vehicle seeks to damp down volatilty
AXA Distribution managers Marwood and Walsh give the outlook for equity and bond markets