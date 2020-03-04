digital
Natixis IM to launch infrastructure affiliate
Vauban Infrastructure Investing
Brewin Dolphin commits £35m to overhaul settlements technology
'Enrich client proposition'
Pictet's Ramjee: where are the opportunities in Europe, EM?
PARTNER INSIGHT: Shaniel Ramjee, Senior Investment Manager Multi Asset at Pictet Asset Management, gives his market outlook.
Sectors matter more than regions - Pictet's Cole
PARTNER INSIGHT: Andrew Cole, Head of Multi Asset London at Pictet Asset Management, discusses the value case of sectors and themes.
Cryptocurrency prices driven solely by investor 'hype'
Bitcoin is trading at $8,199
What are the technology trends to look out for in 2018?
Partner Insight: However you look at it, digital disruption is here to stay. Many US companies like Google, Apple, Amazon and Tesla are leading the way in technological innovation.
Pictet's Dupraz: "New infrastructure investments will supercharge the demand for security products"
Partner Insight: Cyber-crime is on the rise, with estimated annual losses for companies now topping $400bn (£291bn), according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.
Pictet's Thematic Equities range: investing in the digital revolution
PARTNER INSIGHT: Evolving consumer behaviour is revolutionising how businesses operate. Consequently, companies that are able to adapt by creating innovative products and services should benefit from unrivalled growth potential. This is forcing investors...
Update: First Bitcoin futures trades trigger circuit breakers
Risen more than 1,500% this year
Investment 'digital laggards' risk 'falling out of race'
Research conducted by Roubini Thought Lab
Hargreaves Lansdown sees end-of-tax-year boost despite 'considerable investment challenges'
Chris Hill's first results as CEO
Millennials now 'most valuable' group to UK financial institutions
Due to larger wallet size
Liontrust micro-cap team: Five stocks to exploit the UK digital economy
Opportunities in UK