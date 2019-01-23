Dermot Campbell

Does a new type of venture capitalist need to come to the fore?

Greater dependency on UK growth companies needed

clock 23 January 2019 •
One year on: How the new EIS and SEIS regime is bedding down

Ahead of this year's Budget

clock 25 October 2018 •
How can we build a fit for purpose patient capital industry?

Dermot Campbell, CEO of Kuber Ventures, responds to the most recent Treasury consultation on supporting innovative businesses

clock 13 September 2017 •
