demerger

M&G completes Prudential demerger

Industry

M&G completes Prudential demerger

New shares admitted to London Stock Exchange

clock 21 October 2019 •
Investec AM senior management look to increase stake to 20% ahead of spinoff

Equities

Investec AM senior management look to increase stake to 20% ahead of spinoff

Listing as a separate business

clock 13 December 2018 •
M&G Prudential appoints former HL chairman Mike Evans as chair

Investment

M&G Prudential appoints former HL chairman Mike Evans as chair

Will be further appointments to the board

clock 01 October 2018 •
Fund managers 'welcome' M&G Prudential demerger despite analysts flagging potential risks

UK

Fund managers 'welcome' M&G Prudential demerger despite analysts flagging potential risks

Focus on asset management

clock 15 March 2018 •
Trustpilot