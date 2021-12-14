debt crisis

Marlborough: Four potential 'black swans' for 2022

Multi-asset

Marlborough: Four potential 'black swans' for 2022

A look at extreme, yet still plausible, events

clock 14 December 2021 • 4 min read
Three potential nightmares haunting investors this Halloween

Investment

Three potential nightmares haunting investors this Halloween

Barclays Smart Investor takes a look at markets

clock 31 October 2018 •

Economics

BoE's Carney: China one of the biggest risks to global economy

High debt levels

clock 12 September 2018 •
BIS: Global economy stuck in a 'debt trap'

Economics

BIS: Global economy stuck in a 'debt trap'

Protectionist concerns

clock 22 June 2018 •
Argentina agrees $50bn package with IMF

Economics

Argentina agrees $50bn package with IMF

Following crisis

clock 08 June 2018 •
Investment Conundrums: Neptune's Geffen and Dowey warn things could 'get ugly' in the UK

Markets

Investment Conundrums: Neptune's Geffen and Dowey warn things could 'get ugly' in the UK

Avoiding domestic stocks

clock 06 March 2018 •
SocGen's Edwards: Clients cannot see an immediate trigger for the financial Armageddon heading our way

Economics

SocGen's Edwards: Clients cannot see an immediate trigger for the financial Armageddon heading our way

Dovish tightening cycle

clock 07 December 2017 •
'Catch 22' situation as Venezuela defaults on debt

Global

'Catch 22' situation as Venezuela defaults on debt

Re-rated to 'selective default'

clock 14 November 2017 •
Investment Conundrums: LGIM's CIO Anton Eser on what could cause the next financial crisis

Bonds

Investment Conundrums: LGIM's CIO Anton Eser on what could cause the next financial crisis

Concerns about Trump

clock 11 October 2017 •
Trustpilot