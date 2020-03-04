DCM
Should trusts be doing more to prevent 'languishing' discounts?
More than two thirds of investment companies (excluding VCTs) now have discount control mechanisms (DCMs) in place, compared to about 40% five years ago, but some industry commentators believe further action should be taken as no trust should be "sitting...
Aberdeen's Kaloo to take over Frontier Markets trust as it scraps FOFs approach
Aberdeen also investing £10m in trust
Update: Aberdeen proposes discount control mechanism on Diversified Income & Growth trust post merger
Merged with BlackRock trust after strategic review
Seneca Global Income & Growth trust to introduce discount control mechanism
Will come into effect in July 2016
IT discounts return to pre-crisis lows
Investment trust sector sees an increase in number of boards implementing discount control mechanisms.
Analysts opt to underweight European Growth after revamp
Investment trust analysts have labelled the Henderson TR European Growth trust a ‘sell' following a move by manager Ollie Beckett to take it down the market-cap spectrum.
