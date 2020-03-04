David Ferguson
Nucleus AUA up £1bn in 2019
Following year of 'substantial investment'
David Ferguson: Five key trends facing the UK platform market in 2019
Who pays for platforms?
Cost savings, IPOs and senior departures: The key wealth management events of 2018
Which stories dominated the headlines?
Nucleus goes public and lists on AIM
Initial value of £140m
Nucleus set to float on AIM later this month
'£150m valuation’
Nucleus chief brands retail fund management 'out of control'
Retail fund management is "out of control" and should borrow ideas from the institutional sector to radically reorganise, Nucleus chief executive David Ferguson has said.
Nucleus profits leap 46% on swelling AUA
Nucleus has boosted assets under administration by 25% year-on-year in the third quarter after a strong summer for gross inflows.