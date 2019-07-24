David Abner

WisdomTree names new Europe head as Abner exits after 11 years

People moves

WisdomTree names new Europe head as Abner exits after 11 years

Alexis Marinof taking over on 1 August

clock 24 July 2019 •
WisdomTree's Abner: Active managers breaking into ETFs face a 'conflict of interest'

ETFs

WisdomTree's Abner: Active managers breaking into ETFs face a 'conflict of interest'

New players in the market

clock 05 December 2018 •
Trustpilot