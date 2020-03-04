Dalton Strategic Partnership
New City Initiative appoints new chairman
To replace outgoing Jamie Carter
Jupiter appoints Spence head of ITs as Pavry set to exit
Pavry leaving in November
Dalton manager Caldecott leads buyout to set up new wealth business
Will continue to run Melchior Global Conservative fund
Dalton acquires alternatives firm MSK Capital Partners
Part of longer-term growth strategy
Dalton hires credit manager ahead of absolute return launches
Credit absolute return range
Dalton appoints Prince of Liechtenstein as new CEO
Joined group in July
Royal hire for Dalton as Prince of Liechtenstein joins as partner
Joining as a partner
Dalton names Vaiani replacement on Melchior Global Multi-Asset fund
Head of global equities to take over
Dalton's multi-asset manager Vaiani departs
Dalton Strategic Partnership's partner and multi-asset fund manager Luca Vaiani has left the firm by mutual consent.
Dexion Capital to launch UCITS platform for alternative strategies
Dexion Capital's Magnus Spence is preparing to launch an alternative UCITS platform, with its first offering managed by a former member of the MPC.
Dalton co-founder Spence joins Dexion for alternatives push
Former Dalton Strategic Partnership co-founder Magnus Spence has joined Dexion Capital as head of asset management.
Dalton SP founder Spence exits after 12 years
Magnus Spence, founder and CEO of Dalton Strategic Partnership (DSP), has left the firm after 12 years.
Dalton SP expands Japanese equities team with new hire
Dalton Strategic Partnership has extended its Tokyo-based Japanese equities team after hiring Fumio Matsumoto from Japanese asset manager T&D Asset Management.
Dalton SP hires ex-GLG manager for European equity team
Dalton Strategic Partnership has appointed former GLG fund manager Mark Greenhoff as senior analyst on the Melchior European equity team.
Dalton SP cuts AMC on Melchior Global Equity fund
Dalton Strategic Partnership has cut the annual management fee on its Melchior Global Equity fund in a bid to offer retail investors alpha for the cost of a passive fund.
Multi-asset managers: Our strategies as geopolitical risks spook investors
Multi-asset managers have revealed their strategies as tensions mount in Syria and policy issues resurface in the US.
Dalton's Vaiani takes cash up to 30% as correlations spike
Dalton Strategic Partnership's Luca Vaiani has been forced to increase cash to over 30% in his multi-asset fund as most assets in the portfolio posted negative returns in June.
Dalton's Vaiani revamps multi-asset fund
Luca Vaiani is set to overhaul the investment strategy on Dalton Strategic Partnership's Melchior Global Multi-Asset fund shortly after joining the firm.
Dalton SP expands multi-asset team
Investment boutique Dalton Strategic Partners has expanded its multi-asset team with the appointment of a new manager.
Five of the Best: US equity picks over the past half-decade
Nabeel Mughal and Peter Kaye (pictured), co-managers of the £98m Melchior North American Opportunities fund, name their five most lucrative investments over the past five years.
US housing data provides 'beacon of light' for investors
The pace of new housing starts in the US has accelerated to its fastest rate in three years, providing a bright spot for US investors unsettled by weakening macro data.
Dalton SP closes two Melchior OEICs
Boutique Dalton Strategic Partnership(DSP) has closed its £1.2m Melchior Japan Opportunities and £3.9m Melchior UK Opportunities funds to streamline its range.
Short-termism: How multi-managers are protecting portfolios
A growing focus on short-term fund performance combined with shorter market cycles is prompting professional investors to protect themselves by raising cash positions.
DSP partners take 50% stake in firm
Senior executives of Dalton Strategic Partnership (DSP) are set to purchase equity in the firm following the death of founder Andrew Dalton in April last year.