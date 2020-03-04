cyber hack
Bug in the system: When coronavirus attacked the cyber world
A crisis of global significance
FCA fines Tesco Bank £16.4m after 2016 cyber attack
'Customers should not have been exposed to the risk at all'
Cyber-hacked companies underperform Nasdaq by 42% over three years
Finance companies severely affected
Cyber criminals set their sights on investment firms
More financial institutions than ever are falling victim to online hacks and phishing attacks. Craig Sanders, strategic business manager at MWR InfoSecurity, looks at how larger investment firms can protect their data from falling into the wrong hands....