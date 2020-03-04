company pensions
Are pension fund deficits a threat or opportunity for investors?
Pension fund deficits have been a controversial topic for investors for some time. In 2016, both the British Steel pension issues and the BHS/Sir Philip Green saga have been front page news, writes RWC's John Innes.
Aegon to acquire BlackRock defined contribution platform
Acquisition will add £12bn assets
L&G expands retirement range with Real Income Builder launch
Targeting DC savers
Amundi appointed to run EMD mandate for NEST
Has run EMD funds since 1999
Gosling's Grouse: The hidden charges threat
Hidden costs bite
Hermes IM loses £8.4bn gilt mandate to passive management
BT Pension Scheme goes passive
LGIM wins £13bn National Grid pension mandate
Acquisition of in-house asset manager
Royal London set to hire ex-pensions minister Webb - report
Former pensions minister Steve Webb is on the verge of joining Royal London, a company which last year criticised his charge cap policy as "headline-grabbing", according to reports.
Courtiers to launch trio of income funds
Wealth manager Courtiers is preparing to launch three income funds in a bid to attract pension savers.
Investor groups challenge BP and Shell on climate change
A coalition of more than 150 investors including Sarasin & Partners, major pension funds, and local authorities have urged oil majors Shell and BP to improve their business practices in relation to climate change.
Winners and losers: Industry reaction to the big Autumn Statement issues
Chancellor George Osborne announced a raft of fiscal changes today in the final Autumn Statement of the current parliament.
Osborne plans cut to pension pot death tax
George Osborne is expected to announce cuts to a so-called 'death tax' which applies to the untouched pension pots of over-75s at this year's Tory conference.
Royal London pre-tax profit drops 45% as charge cap bites
Royal London has reported a 45% slump in pre-tax profit in H1, pointing to regulatory charges as a key contributor, while its wrap platform Ascentric saw new business slide 20%.
Pension investment giant urges schemes to cut corporate bond exposure
Towers Watson, one of the UK's largest pension fund investment consultancies, has issued a stark warning to clients urging them to consider reducing their exposure to corporate debt.
Pension liberation websites frozen in clampdown
Eighteen websites have been suspended and arrests made during a campaign, being revamped on Thursday, against pensions liberation schemes.
Fidelity launches at-retirement service ahead of DC flexibility
Fidelity Worldwide Investment has launched an at-retirement service ahead of the deadline for implementing the new flexibilities for defined contribution (DC) members next April.
'Dutch-style' group pensions to be unveiled in Queen's Speech
Workers are to be given the option of saving into new 'collective' pension schemes which ministers believe could boost their incomes by up to 30%, under plans to be unveiled in the Queen's Speech later this week.
Labour backs 'radical' pension reforms but demands more detail
Labour has backed the Chancellor's move to radically overhaul the pension system, which will give retirees freedom to do what they want with their money at age 55.
Ex-GP Noble trustee loses appeal over £52m pension fraud
Former GP Noble trustee Graham Pitcher's application to appeal his eight-year prison sentence has been refused.
Pension fund managers face fresh call to disclose all charges
MPs are calling for further pressure to be placed on pension fund managers to reveal the full extent of their charges on investors.
OFT to end 'poor value for money' pension charges
Hundreds of thousands of people are saving for retirement via pension schemes which are poor value for money, an investigation by the Office of Fair Trading has found.
Former tax boss on trial for £5m pension fraud
Former tax boss Andrew Meeson and his business associates pocketed £5m in a "very simple and very lucrative scam" by claiming tax relief on fictitious pension contributions, a court heard.
JOHCM's Beagles: Beware of auto-enrolment's effect on consumer
The government's auto-enrolment legislation may have a more significant effect on consumers' disposable income than planned government cuts, according to JO Hambro Capital Management's Clive Beagles.