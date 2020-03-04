Co-operative Bank
The most famous apologies in financial history...and the ones that got away
Financial services has witnessed a number of famous apologies over the years linked to fraud, rogue trading, and even train fare dodging. Investment Week remembers the most notable, and the ones which never were.
BoE to focus on EM exposure in next bank stress tests
The Bank of England is planning to put the emerging market exposure of UK banks under scrutiny in the next round of stress tests.
Co-operative, RBS and Lloyds fall short in BoE stress tests
Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland have fallen short in Bank of England tests to determine their resilience in the event of a new financial crisis, while the Co-operative Bank has been ordered to submit a new capital plan.
FCA director of supervision Adamson to exit
FCA executive and director of supervision Clive Adamson is to leave the organisation within months, according to reports.
Co-operative Bank receives £100m cash injection
The Co-operative Bank has received a £100m cash injection from its former parent as part of attempts to fill a £1.5bn black hole.
Banks pay out £1.1bn for swap mis-selling
Banks caught mis-selling interest rate hedging products (IRHPs) have so far paid £1.1bn in compensation to customers, the Financial Conduct Authority has revealed.
Co-op posts £2.5bn loss after 'disastrous' year
The Co-operative group has reported a record loss of £2.5bn after a "disastrous year" during which its banking division and the wider group came close to collapse.
Co-op set to post losses exceeding £2bn
The Co-operative Group is expected to announce pre-tax losses of between £2bn-£2.5bn this week as its financial woes continue.
Lord Myners quits board at troubled Co-op
Lord Myners has announced his shock resignation from the board of the Co-op Group, leaving the mutual in the middle of a review into its future.
Co-op Bank uncovers £400m capital hole
The Co-operative Bank has revealed it must raise £400m via a new share issue after discovering additional costs related to PPI mis-selling.
Co-op chief tenders resignation from 'ungovernable' group
Euan Sutherland, group chief executive of the troubled Co-operative Group, has offered to resign from his role less than a year in to the job, saying the company is "ungovernable".
FCA grilled for approving 'financial illiterate' to chair Co-op Bank
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been grilled by MPs over its decision to approve the appointment of Paul Flowers to chair the Co-operative bank back in 2010.
FCA and PRA launch investigation into Co-op failures
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) have launched an investigation into failures at the Co-operative Bank which led to its recent £1.5bn rescue.
Former Co-op bank boss Flowers held over drugs allegations
Paul Flowers, the former chairman of the Co-op Bank filmed apparently paying for drugs, has been arrested in connection with a "drugs supply investigation", according to reports.
Co-op Bank rescue deal sees hedge funds take 70% control
Co-op Bank has secured a rescue deal with creditors over the weekend and will release details later today, according to reports.
A planned deal which would create one of the largest asset managers in Europe grabbed our readers' attention this week.
Ex-Co-op boss criticised by MPs for 'selective amnesia'
The former boss of the Co-op was lambasted by MPs for having ‘selective amnesia' after he claimed its stricken bank is an innocent victim of the financial crash.
FCA suspends Co-op Bank bonds; parent group's bank stake to fall to 30%
The FCA has temporarily suspended 11 of Co-op Bank's bonds on the request of the company, pending an announcement of a rescue plan by parent company Co-op Group.
Co-op Bank to take further £100m hit on PPI
The Co-operative Bank has said it expects to shell out a further £100m in compensation to cover "revised" estimates on claims made over the sale of PPI.
Ex-Co-op Bank head sparks row as he passes blame for losses
The former chief executive of The Co-operative Bank yesterday accused his successors of taking their "eye off the ball" ahead of the lender's failed bid to buy more than 600 Lloyds branches, a move which deepened a £1.5bn capital hole in its accounts....
Co-op Bank bondholders warn of 'investor rebellion' over rescue plan
Top fund managers have expressed anger over Co-operative Bank's £1.5bn rescue plan and warned its risk a full-scale investor rebellion if it fails to deal with its bondholders.
Co-op Group hit by huge banking losses
The Co-operative Group has reported more than half a billion pounds worth of losses in the first half, after sizeable write-offs at its troubled banking arm.
Wall Street 'vulture funds' take significant Co-op Bank stake
Two Wall Street 'vulture funds' have seized control of part of Co-operative Bank's finances, the Sunday Times reports.