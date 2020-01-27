Clémence Dachicourt

Europe's energy sector's de-rating 'seems excessive'

Europe

Europe's energy sector's de-rating 'seems excessive'

The European energy sector has underperformed the broader European market over the past three years by 3.4% on an annualised basis.

clock 27 January 2020 •
Why German equities are set to weather the storm

Europe

Why German equities are set to weather the storm

After a spectacular rally that lifted all boats, equity markets have corrected heavily over the past month.

clock 28 June 2019 •
Trustpilot