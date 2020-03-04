Chris Rice
Sanditon boosts Rice's team with European investment director
Start-up fund house Sanditon Asset Management has recruited a senior investment director to assist Chris Rice across his core European funds.
Rice: Safe havens at risk from 'massive' policy response
Cazenove's head of pan-European equities Chris Rice has warned investors piling into safe havens such as bunds are at risk from a huge policy response in Europe.
Cazenove's Rice: I have not been this positive since 2005
Chris Rice, manager of the £823m Cazenove European fund, is adding risk to his portfolios due to bombed out valuations and the European Central Bank's implementation of "one of the biggest bailouts in history".
Fidelity's Morse clashes with Cazenove's Rice on Nestlé
Fidelity European fund manager Sam Morse has clashed with peer Chris Rice at Cazenove over the outlook for key European stock Nestlé.
Rice: 2011 will see 'unintended consequences' of extreme policy
The next 12 months will be marked by unintended consequences of the "extreme policy" implemented in 2010, which may include rising bond yields and inflation, says Cazenove's Chris Rice.