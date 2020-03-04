chief executive interview
Hermes proposes CEO salary cap to combat remuneration concerns
Letter circulated among FTSE 350 bosses
Thomas Miller chief exec Balfour steps down
Will leave at the end of January
Barclays hires former JPM banker Staley as CEO
Follows sacking of Jenkins
Woolhouse brings fresh direction to Matrix role
In a short space of time as CEO of Matrix Asset Management, Angus Woolhouse tells Emma Dunkley how expanding the group's distribution capabilities has been essential to navigating Matrix in the right direction
Stability reigns for Baillie Gifford
FundQuest's John places emphasis on talent spotting
Performance focus for First State, as Withers builds 'alpha firm'
Marson looks for equilibrium amid fragile conditions
Chief Executive Interview: Hugh Hendry
Chief Executive Interview: Robert Higginbotham
Simplicity and change work for Standard Life Investments
Keith Skeoch calls fund management a "simple business" about people, technology and change. If you can mix the three together properly, the result is strong and consistent investment performance
Paying the price for industrialising investment
It may be one of the best explanations yet for why the global financial crisis occurred: genuine relationships got processed away in what became an industrialisation of the investment business, says Elizabeth Corley, Europe CEO of Allianz Global Investors...
Crisis proved value of smaller focused asset managers - Veritas
Veritas co-founder and CEO Charles Richardson talks to Caroline Allen about how smaller, tightly-run companies provide better opportunities in testing market conditions
Intellectual approach gives vital visibility to Bolmstrand command
Newly appointed CEO Nils Bolmstrand tells Caroline Allen how he aims to sharpen and develop the role of Skandia Investment Group
Investec deploys the power of "people compounding"
Investec Asset Management is coming up for its 19th anniversary and, before too much longer, its founding chief executive Hendrik du Toit explains how he aims to take the firm from "good to great"