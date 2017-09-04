Modified duration has played an important part in the Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond fund ever since it was launched, and over the past 18 months in particular.
The Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond team explains why it has upped its exposure to energy and financials. The team also share with us what it sees as the future for fixed income investing as rates and inflation begin to rise.
Insight into the Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond strategy
Changes in markets have disrupted traditional investment models ever since the global financial crisis nearly a decade ago. Geopolitical events in particular have continued to test investors who want to outperform a benchmark.