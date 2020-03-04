charities

Gosling's Grouse: Think of the children
What should we teach school children in 2030? The charity Nesta asked this question in a recent report and it was too good a headline not to tuck away and comment on.

Charity begins at home

The Walking with the Wounded trip to the North Pole, which includes four disabled soldiers injured in conflict, finally set off last week with Prince Harry among the party.

VIDEO: Walking With The Wounded

Incisive Media's editorial director Lawrence Gosling speaks to Guy Disney and Martin Hewitt about the four wounded soldiers who aim to walk to the North Pole.

VIDEO: The Scott-Amundsen centenary race 2011/12

Incisive Media's editorial director Lawrence Gosling speaks to Lieutenant Colonel Henry Worsley about the British Army repeating Captain Scott's race to the South Pole in aid of funds for the Royal British Legion.