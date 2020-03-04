charities
CASCAID raises over £500k in two months; Calls for participants for 5k fun run in October
Number of challenges already completed
Asset managers first to sign up to Dame Helena Morrissey event to raise cash for Presidents Club charities
M&G, Aviva and Schroders pledged support
Gosling's Grouse: Think of the children
What should we teach school children in 2030? The charity Nesta asked this question in a recent report and it was too good a headline not to tuck away and comment on.
Psigma poaches Newton director for charity team
Joins as business development director
IA unveils tax efficient fund structure for charitable investments
Full FCA regulation
Brooks Macdonald hires Quilter Cheviot's Ford
Joins bespoke portfolio service
Fund industry pays tribute to explorer Henry Worsley
Spoke at industry events
Investment Week Christmas Appeal: CHICKS
Investment Week Christmas Appeal: Place2Be
Tigue and Chatfeild-Roberts' trust donates £1m to charity
The Battle Against Cancer investment trust (BACIT) has announced its first charitable donations, totalling almost £1m, after a strong first five months.
Aberdeen mourns after two employees die in road accident
Two Aberdeen Asset Management employees have been killed in a road accident while cycling from Land's End to John o'Groats on a charity bike ride.
Charity begins at home
The Walking with the Wounded trip to the North Pole, which includes four disabled soldiers injured in conflict, finally set off last week with Prince Harry among the party.
VIDEO: Walking With The Wounded
Incisive Media's editorial director Lawrence Gosling speaks to Guy Disney and Martin Hewitt about the four wounded soldiers who aim to walk to the North Pole.
VIDEO: The Scott-Amundsen centenary race 2011/12
Incisive Media's editorial director Lawrence Gosling speaks to Lieutenant Colonel Henry Worsley about the British Army repeating Captain Scott's race to the South Pole in aid of funds for the Royal British Legion.
Soros donates $100m to human rights charity
Billionaire investor George Soros donated $100m to Human Rights Watch, his largest ever gift to charity.
Lessons to be read in a life sentence
Toni is a young woman the vast majority of readers of Investment Week are unlikely to ever come across in their lives.