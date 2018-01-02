catalonia

Update: Euro hits four-month high despite Catalan uncertainty

Currencies

Update: Euro hits four-month high despite Catalan uncertainty

PM Rajoy yet to accept regional election outcome

clock 02 January 2018 •
Spanish stocks rebound as Catalonia suspends independence declaration

Economics

Spanish stocks rebound as Catalonia suspends independence declaration

Catalan leader wants to holds talks with Madrid

clock 11 October 2017 •
Charles Stanley's Redwood: Spain's troubles will not derail eurozone growth

Europe

Charles Stanley's Redwood: Spain's troubles will not derail eurozone growth

90% of Catalans voted for independence

clock 05 October 2017 •
Trustpilot