Carmignac confident of recovery after hefty 2014 outflows
Carmignac Gestion's Didier Saint-Georges has said that the company is confident it can reverse the significant outflows it saw in 2014.
Carmignac's Medecin: Why we still hold EU banks
Portugal's €5bn bail-out of Banco Espirito Santo is an idiosyncratic event and Europe is still home to some quality banks, explains Carmignac Gestion's Jean Medecin.
Carmignac boosts London base in further UK push
European fund management giant Carmignac Gestion is expanding its UK hub after moving a senior investment manager over to the London office.
Carmignac: Developed market equities to struggle if EM pain continues
A continuation of the crisis in emerging markets will spell further pain for developed equity markets, Carmignac Gestion managers have said.
Carmignac hires Hulme as commodity head takes sabbatical
Carmignac Gestion has appointed Lombard Odier manager Michael Hulme to run its commodities fund as David Field takes time out from the industry.
The Big Question: Where will the best returns be found in 2014?
Six questions for 2014
Carmignac Gestion replaces European equities team
Carmignac Gestion has brought in a new London-based European equities team to replace its existing managers in an attempt to improve the performance of its funds.
Absolute return funds tackle capacity concerns as inflows soar
Absolute return providers have been forced to respond to capacity questions by changing fund remits or even soft-closing vehicles as flows into the sector leap this year.
The Big Question: What is your contrarian trade for this year?
Carmignac: Why Europe will disappoint 'for years and years'
European equities have their attractions but the continent's economic position will disappoint investors for years to come, according to Carmignac Gestion's Frédéric Leroux.
Big Question Part Two: How are you positioned for 2013?
After an event-filled 12 months, industry experts reveal how they are shaping their portfolios coming into 2013.
Carmignac: French economy set to plunge
France is set to slide into recession imminently, sparking changes in government as soon as next Spring, according to Carmignac Gestion founder Edouard Carmignac.
The Big Question: What is your top contrarian play at the moment?
Carmignac: Global growth will 'not fall out of bed'
Edouard Carmignac said his group is firmly in the China soft landing camp, but has hedged large chunks of its €50bn portfolios against short-term risks.