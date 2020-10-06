business litigation

Gabelli Value Plus+ faces litigation threat as liquidation row rumbles on

Investment Trusts

Gabelli Value Plus+ faces litigation threat as liquidation row rumbles on

Board sets out further consultation period to 14 October

clock 06 October 2020 •
New whistleblower protections could expose firms to baseless allegations

Regulation

New whistleblower protections could expose firms to baseless allegations

Follows new FCA guidance

clock 21 March 2019 •
When things go wrong in international M&A - litigating into the unknown?

Regulation

When things go wrong in international M&A - litigating into the unknown?

Picking apart merger rules

clock 29 January 2019 •
Trustpilot