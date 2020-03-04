Budget 2017
Chancellor Hammond U-turns on self-employed NIC rates hike
Announced NIC rise in Budget last week
IW Podcast: Budget Special with TD Direct's McGrade
With predictions for Autumn Budget
Budget 2017: Top ten takeaways for investment industry
Tax avoidance heavily tackled
Industry reaction: Hammond protects 'Brexit war chest' in 'anti-Goldilocks' 2017 Budget
Industry commentators react to Spring Budget 2017
Budget 2017: 'Unwelcome surprise' as govt slashes tax-free dividend allowance
Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced a significant cut in the tax-free dividend allowance from £5,000 to £2,000 from April 2018 in his first and last Spring Budget.
Budget 2017: OBR significantly upgrades UK growth forecast for this year
GDP growth to hit 2% in 2017
Aberdeen's O'Carroll: There's an elephant in the room, Mr Hammond
Pre-Budget viewpoint
The first post-Brexit Budget - What does it mean for advisers?
