Budget 2014
Can fund groups rise to meet pensions challenge?
Can fund groups rise to challenge?
RDR, the rise of ETFs, short-termism: How will we remember the last 20 years?
How has funds industry changed since 1995?
Tilney Bestinvest launches Saga joint venture to target over-50s
Saga and Tilney Bestinvest are to launch a joint venture offering investment and financial planning services to the UK's over-50s.
Webb suggests pensioners could cash in on annuities
Retirees who had already purchased an annuity may be able to benefit from the pension freedoms announced at last year's Budget by selling theirs to the highest bidder.
Treasury unveils market-leading rates for 'pensioner bonds'
Interest rates for the new 'pensioner bonds', announced in the Budget 2014, have been set at a market-beating 2.8% for the one-year product and 4% for the three-year bond.
UBS Global AM: How we have responded to investors' income challenge
As people live longer than ever before and traditional sources of income fail to yield enough for lengthy retirement periods, choosing the correct income source is becoming essential.
MAS calls for transparency as providers look to roll out retirement-focused funds
The Money Advice Service (MAS) has urged providers to make funds more transparent as they prepare to roll out new retirement-focused products following pension reforms.
Fund managers 'must answer the big questions' on pension reforms
Fund managers must answer the government's "big questions" on pension reforms, Henderson's head of UK retail Simon Hillenbrand has said.
Old Mutual Wealth scraps drawdown fee and minimum investment charge
Old Mutual Wealth is removing the annual pension drawdown fee and scrapping the current minimum charge on its platform in order to simplify its charging structure.
Budget changes will increase fraud risk warns pensions standards body
Government plans to overhaul the retirement process could increase the threat of pensions liberation fraud by overstretching administrators, warns the Pensions Administration Standards Association (PASA).
Aviva Investors to target pension savers following Budget reforms
Pension savers will be among the targets of Aviva Investors' forthcoming low volatility multi-asset strategy, the firm's head of multi-asset has said.
Just Retirement launches one-year annuity after pensions shake-up
Annuity provider Just Retirement has launched a one-year annuity following sweeping pension reforms announced in the recent Budget.
A week to forget: Ten stocks bludgeoned by the Budget
The last week has been one of major upheaval in the world of pensions, after George Osborne's latest Budget removed the requirement to buy an annuity, and the FCA then said it was preparing to probe closed life books. But which shares within the sector...
Labour backs 'radical' pension reforms but demands more detail
Labour has backed the Chancellor's move to radically overhaul the pension system, which will give retirees freedom to do what they want with their money at age 55.
Schroders dumps 5.5m Just Retirement shares amid Budget rout
Schroders has sold down its stake in beleaguered annuity provider Just Retirement group on Budget day, as Chancellor George Osborne dealt a huge blow to the industry.
Platforms 'the big winners of the 2014 Budget'
Platforms have been labelled the biggest winners of the 2014 Budget, as the increase in the ISA allowance and a move to provide more flexibility for retirees gives the sector a boost.
Standard Life cuts drawdown limit after Budget bombshell
Standard Life has opened up its retirement product range to customers with a smaller pot of pensions savings, a day after the Chancellor's pension reforms triggered a sell-off among life insurers.
Industry welcomes Osborne's 'Budget for savers'
Industry figures have broadly praised George Osborne's 2014 Budget, pointing to the benefits created for savers.
LLPs warn of rush to incorporate as Chancellor pushes on with tax crackdown
Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) may rush to incorporate and deprive the Treasury of revenues after the government pushed ahead with the crackdown on current LLP taxation structures.
Fancy a tipple? How to benefit from Osborne's whisky tax freeze
In this week's Budget, George Osborne announced a freeze on the duty on Scotch whisky, describing the industry as a "huge British success story".
Budget 2014: LLP tax crackdown to take place in April
The Government has pushed ahead with the crackdown on LLP taxation structures, stating it will come in from this April, despite criticisms from the industry and calls for a delay.
Budget 2014: 40% income tax threshold to rise this year and next
The 40% income tax threshold will rise this year and next, Chancellor George Osborne has said in the Budget.