BSkyB
Why the UK has created 'the perfect environment' for M&A
While our politicians, the media and many investors have their attention fixated on the Brexit negotiations, UK management teams have been getting on with the day job - and deal-making is on the agenda.
BSkyB shares plunge 10% on Champions League rights loss
Shares in BSkyB have shed 10% in early trading as investors took a dim view of its loss of Champions League football rights to rival BT.
Goal! BT wins rights to Champions League with £897m bid
Telecoms giant BT has won the rights to exclusively screen all the live Champions League and Europa League matches after a fierce bidding war against rival Sky.
Odey plots UCITS version of flagship European hedge fund strategy
Odey Asset Management is drafting plans for a UCITS version of Crispin Odey's flagship European hedge fund strategy as part of a wider expansion of its range, Investment Week understands.
Who are the winners of the media sector revival?
Luke Stellini, global equity product director at Invesco Perpetual, explains how the media sector has undergone a major transformation since the days of the TMT boom.
BSkyB shares slide 8% on Premier League deal
Shares in broadcaster BSkyB have fallen as much as 8% after the company secured a pricey deal for live domestic broadcasting rights for English Premier League football.
New hire Ashby overhauls underperforming Ignis income fund
Graham Ashby has swapped 20 of the 50 stocks he inherited on the Ignis UK Equity Income fund in favour of stocks he prefers such as BSkyB and Petrofac.
BskyB shares climb after record results
BSkyB has announced record nine-month profits this morning, in the same week that saw MPs label major shareholder Rupert Murdoch "unfit" to run an international media group.
Will Murdoch be forced to sell BSkyB stake?
Rupert Murdoch could be forced into selling his stake in BSkyB as it emerged Ofcom, the media regulator, is investigating whether News Corp is 'fit' to run the TV group.
Murdoch reinstated as BSkyB chair despite resignation calls
James Murdoch has been re-elected as chairman of beleaguered media group BSkyb despite calls from fund management groups for his resignation.
Aberdeen founder Gilbert to take seat on BSkyB board
British Sky Broadcasting Group has announced Martin Gilbert, founder of Aberdeen Asset Management, is set to join its board of independent non-executive directors.
BSkyB appeases investors with £750m buyback
BSkyB is set to return £750m to shareholders in share buybacks, in a bid to compensate investors after News Corp was forced to abandon acquisition plans for the broadcasting company.
BSkyB still a 'buy' for analysts despite ownership fears
Leading brokers have urged investors to buy BSkyB as shares in the broadcaster fell 18% and News Corporation withdrew its bid for the firm.