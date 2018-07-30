brexit white paper

Deutsche Bank moves half of its euro clearing from UK to Germany amid Brexit uncertainty

Regulation

No job transfers

clock 30 July 2018 •
Sentiment towards UK assets hit in July as Brexit concerns weigh

UK

UK equities saw the biggest fall

clock 23 July 2018 •
EU rejects May's financial services Brexit plan

Regulation

Follows Brexit white paper

clock 23 July 2018 •
Cavendish: UK firms seem confident of Brexit deal before March

Investment

Response to FCA warning

clock 19 July 2018 •
Government meets with top UK asset managers following Brexit White Paper 'disappointment'

Asset Managers

Part of Asset Management Taskforce

clock 18 July 2018 •
Sterling falls as Trump signals soft Brexit will 'kill' UK's chances of US trade deal

Currencies

Down 0.3% against the US dollar

clock 13 July 2018 •
Brexit white paper: 'UK and EU won't have current levels of access to each other's markets'

Regulation

May backs down on mutual regulatory recognition

clock 12 July 2018 •
