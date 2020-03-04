brandeaux
Brandeaux to make further redemptions on student funds
Property group Brandeaux has announced the redemption of a further 4% of investor shareholdings in its suspended student funds.
Brandeaux to make compulsory redemptions on Student fund
Brandeaux has completed the sale of its student accommodation property portfolio and aims to make payments to shareholders in the suspended funds this month, though NAV per share has been reduced further.
Suspended Brandeaux property portfolio hit by fresh writedown
The value of the suspended Brandeaux Student Accommodation fund's property portfolio has been cut by more than 6% by Savills following an independent valuation process.
Embattled property fund Brandeaux pulls £400m IPO
Liberty Living, a subsidiary of troubled student property fund Brandeaux, has pulled a planned £400m IPO less than a month after announcing it.