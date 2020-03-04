Bradford & Bingley
B&B shares are worthless, finds review
Bradford & Bingley (B&B) shareholders had their hopes of compensation dashed today after an independent assessor upheld his previous ruling against a payout.
Action group blasts 'derisory' B&B bond offer
The Bradford & Bingley Shareholders Action Group has hit out at the government's offer to exchange two perpetual subordinated bonds in the nationalised bank for a 3p premium to the current market value.
Bradford & Bingley shareholders face no compensation
Former shareholders of Bradford & Bingley should not get any compensation after the troubled lender was divided and sold, an independent valuer says.
