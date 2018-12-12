INDUSTRY VOICE: Consideration of ESG issues does not end when the investment decision is made. Through active engagement and voting, investors and companies work to improve the management of risk and create conditions for long-term outperformance.
Gongs for Hermes, EdenTree and Impax
INDUSTRY VOICE: Assessing materiality, the balance between engagement and divestment and the recurring question over whether there is a performance penalty associated with responsible investment are just some of the challenges faced.
Industry Voice: Two decades of experience have shown us that deploying an ESG focus is entirely complementary to long-term performance goals.
Industry Voice: As the liquidity taps are increasingly turned off and policymakers turn to fiscal measures, BMO Global Asset Management's ETF Investment Strategist, Morgane Delledonne, explains why you should consider immunising your bond portfolio.
What does 2018 hold in store? BMO Global Asset Management's latest Responsible Investment Review takes a look at some of the trends that will shape the responsible investment agenda for the year ahead.
Celebrating 150th anniversary