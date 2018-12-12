BMO Asset Management

Using active ownership to engage with companies on ESG issues

INDUSTRY VOICE: Consideration of ESG issues does not end when the investment decision is made. Through active engagement and voting, investors and companies work to improve the management of risk and create conditions for long-term outperformance.

clock 12 December 2018 •
Revealed: Winners of the Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2018

Gongs for Hermes, EdenTree and Impax

clock 26 November 2018 •
What are the challenges faced when investing responsibly?

INDUSTRY VOICE: Assessing materiality, the balance between engagement and divestment and the recurring question over whether there is a performance penalty associated with responsible investment are just some of the challenges faced.

clock 12 November 2018 •
Making a positive impact: ESG Profile and Impact report 2018 - Climate Change

Industry Voice: Two decades of experience have shown us that deploying an ESG focus is entirely complementary to long-term performance goals.

clock 21 May 2018 •
Have you had your bond jab?

Industry Voice: As the liquidity taps are increasingly turned off and policymakers turn to fiscal measures, BMO Global Asset Management's ETF Investment Strategist, Morgane Delledonne, explains why you should consider immunising your bond portfolio.

clock 21 May 2018 •
Industry Voice: Responsible Investment Review - Five themes to watch in 2018

What does 2018 hold in store? BMO Global Asset Management's latest Responsible Investment Review takes a look at some of the trends that will shape the responsible investment agenda for the year ahead.

clock 26 April 2018 •
F&C's Fraser and Niven: This is an appropriate time to recognise investment trusts are unique

Celebrating 150th anniversary

clock 14 March 2018 •
