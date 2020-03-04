Bill McQuaker

The party is back on, but when will the music stop?
The party is back on, but when will the music stop?

Industry Voice: The story so far for 2019 has been the dramatic recovery in risk assets, with the S&P 500 producing a year's worth of returns in four weeks. But does this mean the party is back on after a period of overselling in the late stages of 2018?...

Is now the right time to get out of gold?
Is now the right time to get out of gold?

As equity markets wane and politicians dither, gold has moved firmly back into the limelight recently, with investor demand for the precious metal sending its price rebounding back near record highs.