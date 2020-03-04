BHP Billiton

Commodities: Where is the value?
Commodities: Where is the value?

The prices of core commodities, including oil and iron ore, have plunged in recent years. Michael Hulme, commodity equities fund manager at Carmignac Gestion, analyses the areas still able to offer value as industries consolidate and respond to price...

Beagles: Why I refuse to invest in 'bond lookalikes'
Beagles: Why I refuse to invest in 'bond lookalikes'

JO Hambro Capital Management's Clive Beagles has blamed an underweight in defensive stocks for the underperformance of the £2.7bn UK Equity Income fund last year but said he refuses to invest in "bond lookalikes".

  • UK